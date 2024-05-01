Several schools in Delhi receive bomb threats; police say nothing found in search

New Delhi: Several schools in Delhi and Noida were evacuated on Wednesday morning after receiving bomb threats, causing panic among students and staff. The affected schools include Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School in Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School in Vasant Kunj, Amity School in Saket and Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30.

DCP New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla told media that the officials completed searches in all schools and no threat was found.

"As a precautionary measure and based on the information, we have checked all the schools and nothing has been found. We appeal to everyone that there is no need to panic, " he said.

School authorities reported that these threats were received via email, prompting immediate evacuation procedures after local police were informed about the emails.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad, and officials of Delhi Fire Service rushed to the schools and conducted a search. More schools are said to have received a similar threat mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all, an officer said. Security agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, are looking to find the source of the email.

(With PTI Inputs)