Case against Thalapathy Vijay for causing public nuisance at polling booth: Reports

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 20, 2024 06:46 PM IST
Vijay arrives to cast vote during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay landed in trouble after a social activist approached the Chennai Police Commissioner with a complaint, say reports. As per the complaint, the actor was escorted by nearly 200 people to the polling booth at Neelankari on Friday.

The complainant alleged that Vijay violated the poll code by taking a huge number of people to the polling station. According to reports, police booked him for creating a public nuisance at the polling booth. However, sources close to the police are yet to confirm these reports.

The 'Leo' actor was shooting for his upcoming movie 'GOAT' in Russia. He reportedly reached Chennai only to exercise his adult franchise in the general elections. The Lok Sabha elections were held in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. 

Vijay who is the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam announced his entry into politics in February 2024. 

