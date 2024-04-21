9 killed after truck hits van with wedding group in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan): A car collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district early Sunday, leaving nine men returning from a wedding dead, police said.

The accident took place at 2.45 am near Eklera village when the deceased were returning from Dungri village in Bhopal, Jhalawar Superintendent of Police, Richa Tomer told PTI.

While two persons were killed on the spot, seven others succumbed to injuries at a hospital. One person was critically injured in the accident and has been admitted to the Jhalawar government hospital. The deceased were aged between 18 and 30 years.