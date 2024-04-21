Malayalam
Gunfire, destruction of EVMs; Election Commission orders repoll at 11 booths in Manipur on April 22

PTI
Published: April 21, 2024 07:04 AM IST
manipur-elections
1) A broken EVM at a polling booth after incidents of violence in Manipur's West Imphal. File Photo/ PTI, 2) Women wait to cast their votes at a polling station in Imphal. File Photo/ Reuters.
India

Imphal: Manipur chief electoral officer on Saturday announced repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22. The decision follows a directive from the Election Commission to declare the polls held at these stations on April 19 as null and void and schedule fresh polling.

The affected polling stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had demanded repoll in 47 polling stations alleging that booths were captured and elections were rigged. Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said the party had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in the Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in the Outer Manipur constituency. 

