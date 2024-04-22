Election Commission declines to comment on Modi's constroversial poll speech

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday declined to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll speech in Rajasthan.

“We decline comment," a poll panel spokesperson said on queries related to the prime minister's speech on Sunday in Banswara.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday raked up the bogey of Muslim population and portrayed Congress as a "mangalsutra snatcher" to criticise the opposition party's declared policy to reduce inequality in society.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi alleged that the "Congress would take stock of the gold ornaments owned by our sisters, money owned by government employees... Not only that, it has gone ahead and said that the gold and other assets of our sisters will be distributed equally".

When the Congress had its government, it said Muslims have the first claim on the country's assets, Modi said referring to a 2006 speech made by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. “That means, they will gather the assets and distribute them to whom? The assets will be distributed to those having more children," Modi said and paused for the crowd, including women, to go into a frenzy.

The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking in “poisonous language” and using several new tactics to divert attention from real issues.

The Congress on Sunday night had hit back at Prime Minister Modi over his “redistribution of wealth” remarks targeting the party, saying that after facing “disappointment” in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the PM has now resorted to “lies” and “hate speech” to divert people from the real issues.

(With PTI input)