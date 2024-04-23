Only BJP can end misrule of TMC, says Amit Shah

West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government over issues of corruption and infiltration. He also claimed that only the BJP can end the misrule of the TMC. Speaking at a rally held in Karandighi within the Raiganj constituency of West Bengal, Shah said his party has set a target of winning 35 Lok Sabha seats from the state.

"The Calcutta High Court yesterday gave a judgment cancelling thousands of appointments (made through the 2016 teacher recruitment test). It is a matter of shame that jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees. This cut-money culture and corruption must end in West Bengal. The TMC can never stop it, only the BJP can stop it," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress over remarks by its leaders that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would be repealed if they were voted to power, Shah said, "Neither Congress nor Mamata Banerjee can dare to touch the CAA." The Congress and Mamata Banerjee are against the CAA as they want to help the infiltrators, he alleged."They are opposing the law since it will help Hindu refugees get citizenship," the senior BJP leader said.

The Centre last month implemented the CAA, 2019, notifying the rules four years after Parliament passed the law to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Referring to the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have emerged, Shah said it is a matter of shame that "Mamata Banerjee, despite being a woman chief minister, tried to protect the culprits." "For years, atrocities continued right under your (Mamata Banerjee) nose. To get some votes through appeasement, you are protecting the criminals of Sandeshkhali," he claimed.

(With PTI Inputs)