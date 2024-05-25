At least 20 killed in fire at game zone in Rajkot

Rajkot: At least 20 persons including children were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday.

According to reports, the blaze erupted at a temporary structure at TRP game zone in the afternoon. The blaze has been brought under control, but rescue operations are underway. It is understood, children were present at the spot in large numbers due to ongoing summer vacation.

According to Raju Bhargava, Police Commissioner of Rajkot, at least 20 people have died. "We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. As of now, around 20 bodies have been recovered and they have been sent to the hospital for further investigation," Bhargava told ANI.

The Commissioner said the owner of the game zone, Yuvraj Singh Solanki, will be booked for negligence.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations at the game zone.

"Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured," Patel tweeted.