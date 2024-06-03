Heatwave claims 56 lives in India; monsoon expected to bring relief

New Delhi: India saw nearly 25,000 cases of suspected heat stroke and 56 people lost their lives after several heat wave days across the country from March to May, according to government data.

May has been a terrible month for the region, with the temperature in the capital Delhi and the nearby state of Rajasthan touching 50 degrees Celsius. However, the weather department has predicted that the early arrival of the monsoon in Kerala is expected to bring more relief.

In contrast, parts of eastern India have been reeling under the impact of cyclone Remal. Heavy rain in the northeastern state of Assam has killed 14 people since Tuesday. In Sri Lanka, at least 15 people have died due to flooding and landslides after heavy monsoon rain lashed the region, the country's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Sunday.

A confluence of factors has led to a very hot summer in South Asia, a trend scientists say has been worsened by human-driven climate change. At least 33 people, including election officials on duty in India's just-concluded general election, died of suspected heatstroke in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the north, and Odisha in the east on Friday.

Data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)showed that the situation was worst in May, with 46 heat-related deaths and 19,189 suspected heat stroke cases, The Print reported. Including suspected cases, the total number of deaths in India could be much higher at 80, reported The Hindu.

Over 5,000 cases of heatstroke were detected in the central state of Madhya Pradesh alone. The weather office has predicted that heat wave conditions will be less severe till Wednesday and an early arrival of monsoon in the southern state of Kerala last week is expected to bring more relief.