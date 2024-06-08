'LS poll results befitting reply to dictatorial forces,' Kharge after CWC meet

New Delhi: With the Congress securing 99 Lok Sabha seats in the General Elections 2024, the party is poised to reclaim the Leader of Opposition position in Parliament after a decade-long hiatus. With Congress failing to secure the required 10 per cent seats (54 seats) in the Lok Sabha since 2014, the position has remained vacant. Reports suggest that the party is rallying behind former president Rahul Gandhi to assume the role, a demand likely to be addressed at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday.

During the CWC meeting, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the collective strength of the INDIA bloc allies, stating, "We must remember we can defeat any opponent with diligence, determination. People have given befitting reply to dictatorial, anti-Constitution forces by reposing faith in Congress. INDIA grouping must continue; will work with allies inside and outside Parliament."

Kharge also acknowledged the party's growth in SC/ST/OBC, minority, and rural areas, while also recognizing the necessity of increased engagement with urban voter.

"Congress added seats in SC/ST/OBC, minority, rural areas, but must work to create impact among urban voters. We must remain disciplined, united; people have reposed faith back in us, we must build on it."

He also stressed the importance of evaluating setbacks in states where the party faced challenges just prior to the Lok Sabha polls.

The top echelons of the Congress convened at 11am on Saturday to deliberate on the Lok Sabha election results and chart the party's future course at the pivotal CWC meeting. Hosted at Hotel Ashok at 11 am, the extended gathering featured Congress Legislature Party leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents from across states, analysing the election performance and proposing measures to fortify the organization.

The party's top brass, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, besides other leaders will participate in the deliberations. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, orchestrator of the meeting, will also host a dinner for all extended CWC members and party MPs at Hotel Ashok.

A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party comprising all newly-elected MPs of the Lok Sabha and those of the Rajya Sabha will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament at 5:30 pm, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Emerging as the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha with 99 seats, a notable improvement from 52 in 2019, the Congress is on the cusp of reclaiming the Leader of Opposition position, absent since its 2014 ouster from power. Rahul Gandhi, having secured victories in Wayanad and Raebareli constituencies, also faces the decision of vacating one seat within 14 days ahead of the impending oath-taking ceremony next week.

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also said it would be fitting that Rahul Gandhi takes on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House as he was the 'man of the match' in the Lok Sabha polls. The former Union minister said this time the Modi-led NDA government could prove to be a 'majboor sarkaar' (helpless government) on some issues because the parties that are part of the NDA will have to agree on everything.

With a strengthened presence in Parliament, the Congress eyes robust opposition to the government on critical issues affecting the populace, including inflation and unemployment, in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions.

(With PTI inputs.)