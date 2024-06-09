Modi 3.0 Oath Taking Live: 2 Keralites among 65 ministers to swear in with PM-designate

Narendra Modi Swearing Ceremony Live: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is poised to convey a message of continuity in his upcoming term by retaining key figures from his outgoing government while also welcoming new faces into the Council of Ministers. Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister marks a historic milestone, echoing the legacy of past leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru.The swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.

Council of ministers

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar, who held crucial ministries in the previous government, are set to continue their roles. Additionally, other senior members like Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Hardeep Singh Puri are also expected to retain their positions.

One notable absence seems to be Anurag Thakur, the outgoing Information and Broadcasting Minister, despite winning his constituency again. Outgoing ministers Smriti Irani, who suffered a big defeat in Amethi, and Parshottam Rupala, who won but whose remarks on Rajput community during the polls had triggered a massive row, are also unlikely to find a place in the new government. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who lost to Shashi Tharoor in a close contest, is also likely to be missing from the new government.

Allies like TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav besides other National Democratic Alliance members such as Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, H D Kumaraswamy, Jayant Chaudhary, Ramdas Athawale, and Anupriya Patel will be taking oath.

Preparations underway for the swearing-in-ceremony of the new government, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, June 8, 2024. Photo: PTI

BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh, S P S Baghel, Annapurna Devi, Virendra Kumar, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shobha Karandlaje, Krishna Pal Gurjar and L Murugan, all outgoing ministers, will also be taking oath, sources said.

Over 65 ministers are anticipated to take oath, with a significant number of them being new entrants. Speculation surrounds the potential re-entry of BJP President J P Nadda into the government. He was a member of the first Modi government before being relieved and taking over the charge of the party's organisation in 2019.

Rajnath Singh, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah. Photo: PTI

Guests for swearing-in

Bangladesh President Sheikh Hasina and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif have already arrived in Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony. Besides Muizzu, Jugnauth, Hasina and Afif, the other leaders attending the ceremony are Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Security arrangements

In terms of security, a multi-layered arrangement, involving paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, and drone surveillance, is in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony. Roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan are closed to vehicular traffic, with strict enforcement to maintain order. More than 2,500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, have already been deployed around the venue.

According to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, no traffic movement will be allowed on the Sansad Marg (between Transport Bhawan and T-point Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg), North Avenue Road, South Avenue Road, Kushak Road, Rajaji Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Talkatora Road and Pt. Pant Marg between 2 pm to 11 pm. Pedestrian movement, however, will be allowed.