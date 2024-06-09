Modi 3.0: Here's a complete list of probable cabinet ministers

New Delhi: Over 65 ministers are expected to take oath along with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. Some of the senior BJP leaders who held key portfolios are likely to be retained in Cabinet posts. These include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar. Here's a list of probable ministers in Modi 3.0 cabinet.



Amit Shah: Amit Anil Chandra Shah, who was considered the second-in-command in the second Modi cabinet, held dual ministerial roles. Since 2019, he has served as the 31st Minister of Home Affairs, overseeing crucial matters of national security and internal affairs. Since 2021, he has taken on the responsibility of being the first minister of Co-operation. Prior to his ministerial roles, Shah served as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2014 to 2020.

JP Nadda: Jagat Prakash 'JP' Nadda, a lawyer and seasdoned politician, has served as the 11th national president of the BJP since 2020. Nadda represents Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha. Nadda also served as Minister of Health and Family Welfare in the first Modi ministry from 2014 to 2019.

Rajnath Singh: Rajnath Singh has been the Defence Minister since 2019. He also holds the position of Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha, since 2014. Singh has served as the BJP President from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2014.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Nirmala Sitharaman has been serving as the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs in the Government of India since 2019.

S Jaishankar: Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, diplomat-turned-politician, has been serving as the Minister of External Affairs since May 30, 2019. He also holds a seat in the Rajya Sabha since July 5, 2019.

Hardeep Singh Puri: Hardeep Singh Puri is a former diplomat, currently holds dual ministerial portfolios in the Government of India. He served as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as well as the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in the current Modi ministry. Puri also holds the distinction of being the longest-serving Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs in history.

Dharmendra Pradhan: He currently serves as the Minister of Education and the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Government of India. Previously, Pradhan has held ministerial positions as the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Minister of Steel.

Piyush Goyal: Piyush Vedprakash Goyal held key portfolios including Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution in the NDA government.

H D Kumaraswamy (JDU): Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy, was 18th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2018 to 2019, and previously from 2006 to 2007. He served as the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from 2013 to 2014.

Chirag Paswan: Chirag Kumar Paswan, former actor, is the president of the Lok Janshakti Party, which is part of the NDA coilition. He is the son of the late Member of Parliament and Union Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan.

Kiren Rijiju: Kiren Rijiju, an Indian politician from Arunachal Pradesh, has been serving as the Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries in the Government of India since 2023 and 2024. He represents the Arunachal West constituency in the Lok Sabha and has been a member of parliament since 2014, previously serving from 2004 to 2009.

Mansukh Mandaviya: Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya held dual ministerial portfolios as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers of India. He serves as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Manohar Lal Khattar: A former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak, Manohar Lal Khattar held the position of the 10th Chief Minister of Haryana from October 26, 2014, until his resignation on March 12, 2024. He is affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sarbanand Sonowal: Sarbananda Sonowal from Assam, currently serves as the Cabinet Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and also as the Cabinet Minister of AYUSH in the Government of India. He represents Assam in the Rajya Sabha since 2021 and is a member of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs since the same year. He also served as the 14th Chief Minister of Assam from 2016 to 2021 and held legislative positions from 2001 to 2004 and from 2016 until his resignation in 2021.

Suresh Gopi: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi is the first ever Lok Sabaha MP for the BJP from Kerala.

George Kurian: BJP state general secretary George Kurian is among the list of probables in the Modi cabinet. He was the BJP candidate in Puthupally in the 2016 assembly elections.

BJP ministers to be retained: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh, S P S Baghel, Annapurna Devi, Virendra Kumar, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shobha Karandlaje, Krishna Pal Gurjar and L Murugan

New BJP ministers: Sarbananda Sonowal, Pralhad Joshi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Raksha Khadse, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Rao Inderjit Singh, Giriraj Singh, Bandi Sanjay, Suresh Gopi, K Annamalai and Harsh Malhotra.

Former ministers missing from Modi 3.0: Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani, Parshottam Rupala, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.