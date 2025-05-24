The Nagaland government has suspended Malayali IAS officer Reny Wilfred, who faces a criminal investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The suspension, effective from May 21, was issued under Rule 3(3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. Nagaland Tribune reported that during the period of suspension, he will be posted at the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department in Kohima.

According to Nagaland-based media, the suspension follows a complaint lodged in April by the Nagaland State Commission for Women (NSCW). Several women, who worked at the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), where Wilfred previously served as Joint Secretary, came forward with allegations, according to a report by Nagaland Post.

The government is investigating charges against Wilfred under Sections 74, 75(2), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) welcomed the decision, stating it was long overdue. “Many questions have arisen during this long wait for government action. What made it so difficult for the state to find a replacement in the Finance Department, that such an inordinate delay had to occur?” NMA adviser Rosemary Dzüvichü told Nagaland Post. She also alleged that Wilfred not only harassed victims but filed cases against members of the NSCW. Calling the incident a disgrace to the IAS fraternity, Dzüvichü insisted that no outsider should be allowed to exploit Naga women with impunity.

Wilfred was also embroiled in a 2021 case involving the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Noklak district. That case is currently under trial in the Tuensang court. Onmanorama has reached out to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland via email for a statement. The copy will be updated as and when a response is received. Wilfred has repeatedly refuted allegations saying that he was being framed.