New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder who was attempting to cross the India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

Alert BSF troops spotted a suspicious individual approaching the border fence after crossing the international border in Banaskantha on Friday night, the BSF said in a release.

LISTEN ON

ADVERTISEMENT

“They challenged the intruder, but he continued to advance, prompting them to open fire. The intruder was neutralised on the spot,” the release added.

Security has been intensified across sensitive stretches, particularly in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with forces on heightened alert to prevent infiltration attempts and cross-border threats. The BSF has since increased patrols and surveillance operations to monitor suspicious movements.