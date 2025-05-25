Jaipur: After four consecutive losses in the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals secured a victory in their final game of the tournament, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Delhi successfully chased down a target of 206 with three balls to spare, thanks to crucial contributions from Karun Nair and Sameer Rizvi. The match held special significance for Karun, who recently earned a recall to the India Test squad to face England, his first selection in seven years.

Karun was impressive for Vidarbha in their successful Ranji Trophy campaign, where they clinched the title defeating Kerala in the final. The 33-year-old made 86 in the first innings of the Ranji final and added a brilliant 135 in the second innings as Vidarbha edged Kerala for their third title.

Delhi, who were knocked out of their chances to seal a playoff, concluded their IPL 2025 campaign with 15 points from 14 games, finishing in fifth place. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, who have already secured a playoff spot, have one game remaining and currently sit on 17 points. A win in their final match could see them finish in either first or second place on the points table.

The Capitals got off to a solid start while chasing a challenging target of 206. KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis added 55 runs for the opening partnership. After Rahul was dismissed for 35, Karun Nair anchored the innings.

In the 10th over, Karun was joined by Sameer Rizvi, and the duo built a crucial 62-run partnership. Karun was dismissed on the last ball of the 14th over after scoring 44 runs.

Rizvi was later joined by Tristan Stubbs, and the pair ensured Delhi crossed the finish line comfortably. Rizvi remained unbeaten on 53, while Stubbs provided valuable support with 18 runs.

Earlier, a brilliant knock by skipper Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis helped Punjab post a good total of over 200. After the early dismissal of Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis and Prabhsimran Singh steadied the innings and brought Punjab back into the game.

Following their dismissals, Iyer injected momentum into the innings, scoring a fluent 53 before falling in the 17th over. Stoinis took charge thereafter and anchored the remaining overs, staying unbeaten on 44 to help Punjab cross the 200-run mark.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, claiming three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam picked up two each.