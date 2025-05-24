New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that if the Union government and states work together like Team India, no goal is impossible.

The PM, while chairing the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, said, "There is a need to increase the speed of development."

"We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work as Team India, no goal is impossible," NITI Aayog quoted the Prime Minister as saying in a post on X.

The theme of the Governing Council meeting is ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047’. "Viksit Bharat is the goal of every Indian. When every state is viksit, then Bharat will be viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 crore citizens," Modi said.

The council — the apex body of NITI Aayog — includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. The Prime Minister serves as its chairman.

"We should aim to make each state viksit, each city viksit, each Nagar Palika viksit, and each village viksit. If we work along these lines, we won’t have to wait till 2047 to become a Viksit Bharat," he said.

The Prime Minister also suggested that each state should develop at least one world-class tourist destination with modern facilities and infrastructure.

"One State: One Global Destination — it would also lead to the development of neighbouring cities as tourist hubs," he said.

Noting that India is rapidly urbanising, Modi said, "We should work towards future-ready cities." He added that growth, innovation, and sustainability should drive the development of India's cities.

Modi also stressed the importance of increasing women’s participation in the workforce. "We must make laws and policies that enable women to be respectfully integrated into the workforce," he said.

This marks the first major meeting of the Prime Minister with chief ministers and lieutenant governors after Operation Sindoor.