Actor Mukul Dev, known for his work in Hindi, Punjabi and South Indian cinema, has passed away. According to IANS, the cause of the actor's death could not be ascertained though there are reports that the actor had been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai before his death. Mukul was 54 and worked in several films, including 'Son of Sardaar', 'R... Rajkumar', 'Jai Ho', among others.

Actor Deepshikha Nagpal, a close friend of Mukul, confirmed the news on social media. She shared an Instagram Story featuring a throwback picture with the caption: "RIP." Several other actors, including Jr NTR, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty have condoled the actor's death. Mukul appeared in several South Indian films, but he is best remembered by Malayalis for his role as Sunil in the Prithviraj-starrer 'My Story,' which also featured Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Saddened by the passing of Mukul Dev garu. Remembering our time in Adhurs and his commitment to the craft. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Rp4HsrLR2I — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 24, 2025

The actor, who was last seen in the Hindi film 'Anth The End', is the brother of fellow actor Rahul Dev. According to IANS, Mukul Dev was born in New Delhi to a Punjabi family with roots in a village near Jalandhar. His father, Hari Dev, was an assistant commissioner of police and introduced him to Afghan culture. He was fluent in Pashto and Persian.

Mukul’s early exposure to the entertainment world came in the eighth grade when he earned his first paycheck for impersonating Michael Jackson in a dance show organized by Doordarshan. Additionally, he is a trained pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

He made his acting debut with the television serial 'Mumkin', in which he played the role of Vijay Pandey in 1996. He also appeared in Doordarshan's 'Ek Se Badh Kar Ek', a comedy Bollywood countdown show.

He was also the host of 'Fear Factor India' season 1. He started his journey in films with 'Dastak', in which he essayed the role of ACP Rohit Malhotra. The film also marked the debut of the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.