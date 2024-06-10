Modi 3.0: First cabinet meeting today, all eyes on portfolio distribution

New Delhi: After being sworn in for the third consecutive term as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi arrived at the Prime Minister's Office in South Block on Monday. Sources indicate that the first Cabinet meeting of the new ministers is expected to be held later in the day, with much anticipation surrounding the distribution of portfolios.

The new Cabinet includes 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State.

On Sunday evening, PM Modi took the oath of office along with 71 ministers in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the PM and other ministers.

After taking oath PM Modi posted on X that he looks forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress. He also said,"...This team of Ministers is a great blend of youth and experience, and we will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people..." PM Modi is the second Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to serve three consecutive terms.

Of the total 31 cabinet ministers, including PM Modi, as many as five are Rajya Sabha members, while six other members of the Council of States have become ministers of state. The Rajya Sabha members represent around 15 per cent of the members in the Council of Ministers. The new government has also retained 34 ministers from the outgoing council of ministers including as many as 19 with Cabinet berths.

(With PTI, IANS inputs)