Six killed as container truck rams into another vehicle in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: In a tragic incident, six persons were killed and five others were injured after a container truck collided with a mini truck in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. According to a police official, the incident happened at Seetanapalli village in Kruttivennu mandal around 5 am.



The deceased were Revu Bhushanam (26), Gandi Dharma Vara Prasad (27), Kanakaraju, Chinta Lovaraju (32), Magapu Nagaraju and I Jayraman (42). They were travelling in the vehicles that met with the accident.

"A tractor was going in the front and a light commercial vehicle (LCV) in the process of overtaking the tractor hit it slightly and lost control," an official told reporters and added that a container truck laden with shrimp feed coming in the opposite direction collided with the LCV.

Drivers of both vehicles along with three others died on the spot while another one succumbed while being shifted to hospital.

The official said there were ten people in one of the trucks and the other one had a driver and an assistant when the accident happened. Out of the injured persons, four are stable, and the other person is being given further care, the official said.

Minister Kollu Ravindra visited the injured in the hospital and instructed doctors to give special care. Later speaking to the media, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced Rs 5 lakh each as a solatium to the kin of the deceased.

(with PTI inputs)