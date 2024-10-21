Rape case: Karnataka HC dismisses Prajwal Revanna's bail plea

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 21, 2024 09:57 PM IST
Prajwal Revanna. File Photo: Reuters via PTI.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual assault. Justice M Nagaprasanna also rejected two anticipatory bail applications filed by the former Hassan MP, reported PTI.

In August 2024, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Prajwal submitted a 2,144-page chargesheet. The chargesheet pertains to a case in which Prajwal is accused of raping a woman employed as domestic help by his family.

The JD(S) leader is currently facing two rape cases and one sexual assault case. Prajwal is the son of Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

