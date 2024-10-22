1 killed, 14 rescued after under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2024 07:18 PM IST Updated: October 22, 2024 08:14 PM IST
The under-construction building that collapsed at Hennur, in Bengaluru, Tuesday.

Bengaluru: One worker was killed after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya, Hennur, Bengaluru, following heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon, trapping workers underneath. The building had around 20 workers inside when disaster struck. 

"Approximately 20 people were trapped. One body has been recovered, 14 workers have been rescued and five are still missing," D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) told media. It is a seven-storey building, he said.

Two fire and emergency department rescue vans were pressed into rescue operations. The incident occurred during heavy downpours in the city.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS