1 killed, 14 rescued after under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: One worker was killed after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya, Hennur, Bengaluru, following heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon, trapping workers underneath. The building had around 20 workers inside when disaster struck.

"Approximately 20 people were trapped. One body has been recovered, 14 workers have been rescued and five are still missing," D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) told media. It is a seven-storey building, he said.

Two fire and emergency department rescue vans were pressed into rescue operations. The incident occurred during heavy downpours in the city.