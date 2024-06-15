Opp condemns Delhi LG's move to prosecute Arundhati Roy under UAPA

New Delhi: In the recent move of Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena to prosecute author Arundhati Roy and a former professor in Kashmir under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly making provocative speeches at an event here in 2010, the opposition is voicing dissent regarding the action.

Taking it to social media platform X, CPM condemned the action, calling it shameful and illogical, whereas TMC MP Mahua Moitra called it a fascist move.

Congress leader Hariprasad B K posted on X, saying, "Fascism thrives on crushing dissent, particularly from intellectuals, artists, writers, poets & activists. @BJP4India manufacture crises daily to distract and overwhelm dissenters, enabling them to divert attention from their failures. This assault on free expression & democratic values is unacceptable."

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar also weighed in, posting, "If a battered Modi thinks he can show his muscle by punishing Arundhati Roy, he's making as foolish a mistake as banking on Ayodhya for votes! India and the world will be up in arms!”