UIDAI extends Aadhaar update deadline to Sep 14 | Check step-by-step guide here

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details, pushing it from June 14, 2024, to September 14, 2024. This extension aims to provide citizens with an extended period to ensure their biometric and demographic data remains current and accurate.

Under this update, individuals can modify various demographic details on their Aadhaar cards, including name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number, email address, relationship status, and information sharing consent. However, online updates for Aadhaar do not cover biometric data like iris scans, fingerprints, and facial photographs. Also, changes to the date of birth are limited to one update with a range of plus or minus three years from the initially registered date. Similarly, gender details on the Aadhaar card are modifiable only once.

Here's a step-by-step guide to update your Aadhaar:

1. Visit the My Aadhaar portal at my Aadhaar

2. Click on the "Document Update" section to upload your proof of identity and proof of address documents.

3. For detailed instructions on what to submit or how to submit, refer to the guidelines provided on the portal.

4. Click the link to submit your documents.

5. Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha details displayed on the screen.

6. Click on "Login with OTP."

7. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click "Login."

8. Check your details, such as name, date of birth, gender, and address, against your available proof of identity and proof of address documents.

9. If there is a mismatch in any of your details, update your demographic details.

10. Upload your proof of identity document first.

11. Then proceed to upload your proof of address document.

12. Ensure the documents are in the prescribed format and size.

13. Give your consent to proceed to the next step.

14. Once your documents are uploaded, your Aadhaar update will be successfully completed.

15. You can download the acknowledgement receipt and save it for future reference.

16. Scan the QR code shown on the screen to upload your proof of identity and proof of address documents if required.

You can also visit any Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Centre for the update of demographic and biometrics details in Aadhaar.