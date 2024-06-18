Woman reverses car into 300-foot-cliff, dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2024 05:33 PM IST
Visuals of Shweta Survase driving the car just before the accident. Photo: Screengrab/Twitter.

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old woman lost her life after she accidentally reversed her car into a 300-foot-deep cliff in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The incident happened in the Sulibhanjan area on Monday afternoon.

The woman, identified as Shweta Survase, was reportedly attempting to drive while her friend filmed a video. According to reports, she mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while the car was in reverse gear. This caused the vehicle to slide backward, break through a crash barrier, and plunge into the valley.

"Survase tried her hand at driving while her friend Shivraj Mule was shooting a video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear,"  Khutabad police station official said. Rescuers took nearly an hour to reach the spot and retrieve the car. Shweta was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

