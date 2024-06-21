Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Prime accused arrested; death toll rises to 50

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu): The prime accused in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi has been arrested. The CB-CID team apprehended Chinnadurai, who produced the illicit arrack, from Cuddalore district. Police said the accused has been involved in around seventy cases related to illicit arrack.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the tragedy has risen to 50, including four woman. District Collector MS Prasanth said 116 people were admitted in various government-run facilities. Those battling for life in the hospitals are complaining of vision problems.

Earlier, the police have arrested bootlegger Govindaraj, also known as Kannukutty, his wife Vidya, and his brother Damodaran in connection with the incident.

While the CB-CID officials began their probe in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he had directed them to probe the source of methanol and its complete destruction at the local level. Authorities had already seized about 200 litres of illicit arrack and an analysis disclosed the presence of deadly methanol. Health Minister Ma Subramanian and PWD Minister EV Velu are in Kallakurichi to render help to the affected people.

The Kallakurichi incident comes a year after the death of 21 people in Villupuram and Chengalpet districts after consuming spurious liquor.