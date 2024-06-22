Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll touches 54

Kallakurichi: The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu climbed to 54 after four more people who were under treatment breathed their last on Friday and Saturday. According to official records, the victims are 48 men and six women. Kallakurichi district collector M S Prasanth told ANI that out of the total 193 patients who consumed the illicit liquor, 140 are currently safe.



Police have arrested seven people in connection with the case. CBI CID branch of Tamil Nadu police is currently probing the case.

Meanwhile, slamming the Tamil Nadu government for the hooch tragedy, the Madras High Court directed it to file a detailed report on the steps taken to curb the sale of illicit arrack in the state. A division bench comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu gave the directive while posting to June 26, further hearing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by AIADMK legal wing secretary I S Inbadurai. The PIL sought a direction to the state government to transfer to CBI, the investigation into the crime/offence, sale of illicit arrack by accused persons in Kallakurichi district.

The report should also contain as to the action taken into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, besides, that pursuant to a similar incident in Villupuram's Marakanam last year, the bench added.

When the case came up for hearing, the bench orally observed this case was about the lives of the people and therefore the court wants to know what action was taken by the police to curb sale of illicit arrack and how many cases were filed in the state in the last one year. The bench also said it had read a news report regarding illicit arrack being sold in Kallakurichi even before this tragedy.

Of the deceased, 25 died at the Kallakurichi government hospital, 3 at JIPMER in Puducherry, 16 at Salem Government Medical College Hospital, and 4 at Villupuram government medical college hospital, he told reporters in Puducherry after visiting those undergoing treatment at various government medical facilities.

