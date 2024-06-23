CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

Published: June 23, 2024 03:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said on Sunday. This comes a day after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test would be handed over to the agency.

The officials said that the CBI registered a fresh case against unidentified persons on a reference from the Union education ministry. Around 24 lakh students have taken the medical entrance test.

They said the ministry had to give in to demands of students protesting in several cities for an investigation into alleged malpractices.
"Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5," a senior education ministry official said.

"For transparency in the conduct of the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive investigation," the official added. 

