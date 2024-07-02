I can understand their pain; despite running falsehoods they were defeated: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of India had given his government the chance to serve them for the third consecutive term after testing it on every criteria. Replying to a two-day debate on the President's address to both houses of Parliament, Modi said people have seen the dedication with which his government had served them for 10 years.

His speech was met with strong protest by the oppostion who, led by Oppositon leader Rahul Gandhi, voceferously protested from the well of the House.

"The people have seen that we have worked with dedication for the welfare of the poor, fulfilling the mantra of 'public service is God's service'," Modi said.

"People have chosen us in this biggest election exercise. I can understand the pain of some people that despite running falsehoods they were comprehensively defeated," he said, amid chants of "justice for Manipur" by members of the opposition.

Modi said his government managed to pull 25 crore people out of poverty in 10 years. This feat proved to be a blessing, he said. "When we had won in 2014, we had said our slogan was zero tolerance towards corruption. I am proud that the common people, who were reeling under corruption and the country had been hollowed out before 2014, have blessed us for our zero tolerance for corruption," he said.

