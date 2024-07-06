Hathras stampede: Prime accused Devprakash Madhukar surrenders in Delhi

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Police have taken Devprakash Madhukar, the primary suspect in the July 2 Hathras stampede that resulted in 121 fatalities, into custody after he surrendered in Delhi, his lawyer said on Friday night.



Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang' where the stampede occurred, is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras in connection with the incident.

In a video message, Madhukar's lawyer A P Singh claimed that his client had surrendered in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment.

"Today, we have surrendered Devprakash Madhukar, who has been called the main organiser in the FIR in the Hathras case, after calling the police, the SIT and the STF in Delhi since he was undergoing treatment here," Singh said.

"We had promised we would not apply for anticipatory bail since we did no wrong. What is our crime? He is an engineer and a heart patient. Doctors said his condition is stable now and so we surrendered today to join the probe," the lawyer said. Singh said police may now record his statement or question him but they must take into consideration his health condition and ensure that "nothing wrong happens with him".

"We did not do anything like filing anticipatory bail or moving court which would have been viewed as an effort to save ourselves and being scared... questions were being raised about his (Madhukar) whereabouts and if he had run away," he claimed.

Madhukar will join the probe and share information about the "anti-social elements" at the event, he added. Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Madhukar's arrest.

The premises of the 'ashram' of preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, in Mainpuri, Friday, July 5, 2024. Lakhs of devotees had gathered at Bhole Baba's religious gathering in Hathras where a stampede occured on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

On July 3, the Supreme Court lawyer, had claimed that he also represents Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, the self-styled godman at whose 'satsang' the stampede occurred, and that some "anti-social elements" were behind the tragedy.Surajpal was ready to cooperate with the state administration and police and had sought an investigation into the entire matter, Singh had said.

Till Thursday, six people, including two women volunteers who were members of the organising committee of Bhole Baba's 'satsang', had been arrested in the case. An FIR was lodged in the matter on July 2 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

On July 3, the Uttar Pradesh government had formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy and to look into the possibility of a conspiracy behind the stampede.

A man named Vinod (in white) with his sons mourns as he performs last rites of his family members who were killed in a stampede during a 'satsang' on Tuesday, in Hathras, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Photo: PTI

Rahul Gandhi pays visit to Hathras

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, met the families of some of the victims of the Hathras stampede, which claimed 121 lives, on Friday. He interacted with the families in the locality's park and left after 30 minutes.

During his visit, Gandhi said there were lapses on the part of the administration and mistakes had been made which should be identified. He urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release the maximum compensation for the victims' families without any delay.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi consoles family members of the victims of Hathras stampede incident, in Hathras, Friday, July 5, 2024. Photo: PTI

Gandhi last visited Hathras in October 2020 with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid high drama to meet the family of a Dalit girl who had died a fortnight after she was allegedly raped outside her village in the Chandpa area.

(With PTI inputs.)