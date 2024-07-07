Mumbai woman dies after Shiv Sena leader's car hits two-wheeler

Maharashtra: In a tragic incident, a woman died after the two-wheeler she was travelling on was hit by a car in the early hours of Sunday on the arterial Annie Besant Road in Worli here. As per reports, the deceased, Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip when they were hit by the car carrying Rajesh Shah and his son, associated with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena.

As reported by NDTV, the collision was severe, causing their bike to overturn and both Kaveri and Pradip to fall onto the car's bonnet. Pradip managed to jump off the bonnet in an attempt to save himself. However, Kaveri was dragged for 100 metres by the vehicle as the accused tried to flee the scene.

The police were informed about the incident and, upon arriving at the scene, they took the woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced brought dead. A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation is underway, said DCP Zone III Krishna Kant Upadhyay.

Rajesh Shah and another person have been booked and detained, the Worli police station official said. According to the police, Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah, was driving the car. They also suspect that the accused was drunk, but his blood test report is awaited. Mihir Shah is on the run and four police teams have launched searches for him.

When asked if the man involved in the Mumbai accident was a Shiv Sena leader's son, Shinde stated, "The law is equal for all, and the government views every case similarly. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done according to the law."

He added, "The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have instructed the police department to take strict action." This incident comes less than two months after the Porsche accident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

(With PTI Inputs)