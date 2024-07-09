Flood situation improves in Assam, nearly 19 lakh remain affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam has shown slight improvement, with the number of people affected in 27 districts decreasing to around 19 lakh, officials reported on Tuesday. The death toll from this year's floods, landslides, and storms has risen to 85, with six additional fatalities reported on Monday.

Despite the improvement, several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continue to flow above the danger level, and rain is forecasted in isolated areas.

Dhubri remains the worst-hit district, with nearly 4.75 lakh people affected, followed by Cachar, with over 2.01 lakh people and Barpeta, with nearly 1.36 lakh people suffering from the floods.

The administration has been operating 543 camps and relief distribution centres in 25 districts, taking care of 3,45,500 displaced people at present, the officials said. Rescue operations by multiple agencies, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being carried out across the affected areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati said on Monday that a cyclonic circulation lies over Assam and neighbourhoods up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level. In the next 24 hours, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, it added. The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri.

Other major rivers that have breached the red mark are Subansiri at Badatighat, Burhidihing at Chenimari, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Kopili at Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat, Sankosh at Golokganj and Kushiyara at Karimganj town. Damage to infrastructure, including embankments, roads and bridges, has been reported from different parts of the state, the officials added.

(With PTI Inputs)