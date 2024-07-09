New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has extended the ban imposed on pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for five years for its anti-national activities. In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Home Ministry said the SFJ was declared a banned organisation five years ago under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-national activities which are prejudicial to the internal security and integrity of the country. SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was designated as a terrorist by the Centre in 2020.



The SFJ continues to be involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab and elsewhere and intends to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, it said.

The ministry said the SFJ is encouraging and aiding the activities for secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union of India and supporting separatist groups fighting for this purpose in India and elsewhere by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Considering the role of SFJ in various subversive activities, the Home Ministry extended the ban imposed under the UAPA for five years with effect from July 10, the notification said.