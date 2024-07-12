Big fat Ambani wedding: Itinerary, guest list, performances and more

The wedding of Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, and Nita Ambani, promises to be a grand celebration attended by a stellar mix of Indian and international celebrities, politicians, and corporate bigwigs. After four months of star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, 29, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a lavish ceremony set to eclipse previous Ambani family weddings. The nuptials, scheduled for Friday at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, will be followed by dinner receptions over the following days, with an illustrious guest list and an itinerary packed with performances and events that reflect the couple's opulent journey to matrimony.

Here's a rough itinerary of the wedding:

The wedding on Friday will take place at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, followed by dinner receptions on the following days.

Friday, July 12

Shubh Vivah: The main wedding ceremony where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be united in matrimony.

Saturday, July 13

Shubh Aashirwad: A special ceremony to seek blessings for the newlyweds from family and friends.

Sunday, July 14

Mangal Utsav: The grand wedding reception, concluding the celebrations with a spectacular event.

Who's attending?

The following are the celebrities, business tycoons and politicians who are likely to attend the wedding are listed below:

Top Celebrities

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Athletes

Mike Tyson

Foreign politicians

Former UK PM Boris Johnson, Former UK PM Tony Blair, ex-Italian PM Matteo Renzi, Ex-Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, Tanzania President HE Samia Suluhu Hassan, ex-Austrian PM Sebastian Kurz, former Canada Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and ex-Swedish PM Carl Bildt

Indian Politicians

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, his deputy Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Global Business Tycoons

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Bill Gates (Microsoft), Larry Fink (BlackRock), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Yasir Al Rumayyan (Saudi Aramco), Mark Tucker (HSBC Holdings plc), Jay Lee (Samsung Electronics), Amin Nasser (Saudi Aramco), Murray Auchincloss (BP), Emma Walmsley (GSK Plc), Jim Taiclet (Lockheed Martin), Gianni Infantino (FIFA President), Borje Ekholm (Ericsson), Enrique Lores (HP), Dilhan Pillay (Temasek), Khaldoon Al Mubarak (Mubadala), Khalil Mohd Sharif Foulathi (ADIA), Bader Mohammad Al-Saad (Kuwait Investment Authority), Gautam Adani (Indian Business Tycoon)

International Dignitaries and Influencers

Peter Diamandis (Futurist), Jeff Koons (Artist), Jay Shetty (Self-help Coach), John Kerry (Former US Secretary of State), Stephen Harper (Former Canadian PM)

Bollywood Stars

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan (Veteran Actor), Aamir Khan (Veteran Actor), Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan

Pre-wedding celebrations

In June, the celebrations travelled overseas when guests embarked on a luxury cruise along the stunning azure coastline of the Tyrrhenian Sea in Italy, to the French Mediterranean and featured performances by Backstreet Boys, singer Katy Perry and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Justin Bieber performed at the 'sangeet' ceremony last week. Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023.

Performers at Pre-Wedding Events: Rihanna, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber