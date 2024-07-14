3 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of heavily armed terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, officials said, adding that firing exchanges were still on in the area. Three terrorists have been killed and their weapons recovered in the ongoing operation along the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara, officials said.

"Alert troops of the army noticed the movement of heavily armed terrorists and challenged them, after which the exchange of fire started. The firing exchanges were continuing when last reports came in," an official said.

Security forces including the army, paramilitary forces, and the J&K Police are aggressively fighting terrorists, by destroying their hideouts, and arresting over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers of the terrorists.

In a massive security revamp, it was recently decided that all the mountain tops in the Jammu division would be manned by the army and the CRPF to ensure that the terrorists are deprived of the opportunity to carry out hit-and-run attacks on security forces. During the last few months, it was noticed that the terrorists would carry out attacks and then disappear into the densely forested areas in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Kathua and adjoining districts in the Jammu division.