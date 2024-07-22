Kanwar Yatra: SC stays govt order to eateries, says no need to display names of owners

New Delhi: In a major setback to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments, the Supreme Court on Monday imposed an interim stay on directives mandating display of owner's name in the eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh governments while seeking their replies on the pleas challenging the directive.

"We deem it appropriate to pass interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the above directives. In other words, food sellers may be required to display kind of food, but must not be forced to display names of owners, staff employed," the bench said while posting the matter for further hearing on Friday.

No one appeared for the state governments in the matter.

The top court was hearing pleas filed by NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights, TMC MP Mahua Moitra and others challenging the directive.

In her plea before the top court, Moitra has sought a stay on the orders passed by the two state governments saying such directives aggravate discord between communities. The Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments had issued orders, asking eateries on the kanwar yatra route to display names of owners.

Besides them, the BJP-ruled Ujjain Municipal Corporation had directed shop owners to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments in the ancient city.

Violators will have to pay a Rs 2,000 fine for the first offence and Rs 5,000 if they defy this order for the second time, Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said on Saturday.This order is aimed at ensuring safety and transparency and not intended to target Muslim shop-keepers, the mayor had said. Following the SC order, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has clarified that it has not issued any instructions requiring shop owners to display their names along the Kanwar Yatra route in the state, and there is no such compulsion.

Ujjain is known for its sacred Mahakal temple, attracting devotees from around the globe, especially during the Savaan month, which starts on Monday.

Extensive arrangements have been made across several states for the Kanwar Yatra that started on Monday with the beginning of the Sawan month of the Hindu calendar during which lakhs of Shiva devotees carry holy water from the Ganges in Haridwar to their homes while offering it at Shiva temples on their way.