Southern Naval command commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command laid the wreath at SNC War memorial on the occasion of 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday to pay homage to brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Kargil War of 1999.

The Kargil war was a defining moment in our history where the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Airforce, forced the enemy to withdraw from Line of Control. The victory was a testimony of the synergy and jointmanship which is inbuilt in the character of the Armed Forces.

Alongside Indian Army's 'Operation Vijay' and IAF's 'Operation Safed Sagar' on land border, Indian Navy's Operation Talwar at sea ensured effective blockade of enemy's sea route and aggressive patrols in the Arabian Sea.

Southern Naval Command salutes the extraordinary courage and selfless sacrifice of the valiant & courageous brave hearts who displayed unparalled bravery. Their values, dedication, patriotism & selfless sacrifice will continue to inspire generations to come, according to a press note.