CBI files first charge sheet in NEET exam paper leak case

New Delhi: The CBI has filed its first charge sheet in the alleged NEET UG examination paper leak case naming 13 people as accused, officials said Thursday. The charge sheet lists that the accused were allegedly involved in the paper leak and other irregularities, they said. The CBI has kept the probe open, they said.



The central probe agency, which is investigating the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has lodged six FIRs.

The FIR from Bihar pertains to paper leak while the remaining ones from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are regarding impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union education ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.

This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.