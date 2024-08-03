Bengal taking initiatives to bring back migrant labourers stranded in Wayanad: TMC

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking initiatives to bring back migrant labourers from the state, currently stranded in landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala, the Trinamool Congress said on Saturday.

In a post on X with the caption 'Didi aachen sakaler sange, sakaler pase (Didi is with everyone, remains on the side of everyone)', the ruling party in West Bengal said the state government is ensuring that the stranded workers get all the support.

"GoWB is ensuring that migrant workers stranded in landslide-hit Wayanad, Kerala receive all the support they need. Our Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial is leading efforts to bring them safely back to Bengal. In their hour of need, we stand united and strong!," the TMC said.

State Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak informed the assembly on Friday that 242 migrant labourers from the state are stranded in the landslide-hit Wayanad district. He said all of them are safe. As labourers from Bengal are highly skilled, they are always in demand in the southern state, Ghatak said.

If the labourers wish to return from the landslide-affected area, the state administration will arrange transportation and look after their well-being, the minister said.