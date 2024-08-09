Waqf Bill: LS adopts motion naming 21 members for parliamentary panel

Published: August 09, 2024 03:46 PM IST
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal, and Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh, Rajeev Shukla, Digvijaya Singh and Shaktisinh Gohil during a meeting in his chamber at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday adopted a motion naming 21 of its members to be part of a joint committee of Houses to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The panel will also have 10 members from the Rajya Sabha and is mandated to submit its report by the last day of the first week of the next Parliament session.

Kiren Rijiju, who is the minister of parliamentary affairs as well as minority affairs, moved the motion that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be referred to a joint committee of Houses consisting of 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday and referred to a joint parliamentary panel after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the opposition calling it the targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.

