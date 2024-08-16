Assembly elections: EC to announce schedule today

Published: August 16, 2024 10:33 AM IST
Election Commission building in New Delhi. File Photo: PTI

New Delhi:The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on Friday afternoon. An EC invite to the media for a press conference around 3 pm did not mention the states for which the election schedule would be announced.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra end on November 3 and November 26, respectively. The poll panel also plans to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission has visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra. 

