Champai Soren to leave JMM, says he experienced 'bitter humiliation' as Jharkhand CM

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday made clear his intention to leave the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). In a long tweet, posted in Hindi, Soren said he had three options looking forward -- first, to retire from politics, second, to form his own separate organisation, and third, if he finds a companion on this path, then to travel further with them. However, he did not make clear if joining the BJP was on the cards, speculations of which were rife after he landed in Delhi this morning.

Soren further said in his tweet that he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister. He claimed all his government programmes were cancelled on July 3 by the party leadership without his knowledge. "When I asked about the reasons for cancellation, I was told that there is a meeting of party legislators on July 3 and I cannot attend any government programmes till then," he said.

"Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than a chief minister's programme being cancelled by another person?" he asked.

Champai Soren had been made CM when Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for corruption. As soon as Hemant Soren was released from jail, he took back the CM seat, removing Champai Soren.

(With PTI inputs)