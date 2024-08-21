Gangtok: A massive landslide struck east Sikkim on Tuesday, damaging parts of a 510-mw hydroelectric project on the Teesta river, officials said.

The landslide happened at Dipu Dara near Singtam in Gangtok district around 7.30 am, causing significant damage to the powerhouse of the Teesta Stage V hydroelectric project of the NHPC, they said.

The GIS building of the project also suffered severe damage. A technical team from Delhi will visit the site to assess the situation and recommend measures for restoration, they added.

Around 17-18 houses were also damaged by the landslide, and six of them were evacuated. After the rescue, the affected families were moved to the NHPC Guest House in Balutar which was designated a relief camp, they added.

The landslide also affected the Singtam-Dikchu Road, making it inaccessible.

Gangtok's District Collector Tushar Nikhare urged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to immediately start restoration work on the road.

The Department of Mines and Geology was asked to carry out a detailed investigation of the landslide, officials said.