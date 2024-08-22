Tamil actor Vijay unveils new party flag with vaagai flower as motif, anthem released in music video

Chennai: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s newly founded political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) unveiled its flag at 9.15 am on Thursday at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. Along with the flag, a music video featuring the party’s anthem was also released.

"We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil...I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings," said Vijay while reading out the pledge.

The two-coloured flag with maroon on top and bottom, has yellow in the middle with a motif of two fighting tuskers on either side of the vaagai flower. The flag's central motif, the vaagai flower, is a symbol of victory worn by kings during the Sangam period. Thalapathy Vijay’s political entry is expected to shake up the current political landscape in Tamil Nadu. With a massive following, Vijay's fan club, "Vijay Makkal Iyakkam," boasts over ten lakh members. The fan club, established soon after his lead acting debut in the movie Naalaiya Theerpu (1992), is now officially registered as the "All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam" (AITVMI).

In the 2021 local body elections, AITVMI contested 169 seats, winning 115, outperforming the fan clubs of other superstars like Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), both of which failed to secure any seats.

Vijay is now focusing on the 2026 Assembly elections and has already announced his retirement from films after the highly anticipated action thriller GOAT, set for release on September 5.

Following in the footsteps of iconic Tamil film stars like MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Dr J Jayalalithaa, both of whom transitioned from cinema to becoming notable Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s political foray is closely watched. However, other actors, such as Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, and Kamal Haasan, were less successful in their political ventures. Rajinikanth, another legendary figure in Tamil cinema, announced his political entry before the 2016 Assembly elections but later withdrew, citing health issues.