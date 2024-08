A contract worker at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was stabbed to death by an intruder around 6.30 pm on Wednesday.

The accused, Ramesh. Photo: Sourced from Manorama News

According to reports, Madhugiri native Ramakrishna (49), who worked as a trolley operator at the airport, was stabbed near the toilet of Terminal 1 around 6.30 pm.

The accused, Ramesh, was apprehended by security personnel. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the attack was out of personal rivalry.