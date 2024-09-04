Four Indians killed in multi-vehicle collision in Texas while carpooling

New Delhi: Four Indian nationals tragically lost their lives in a devastating multi-vehicle crash in Texas, United States. The victims, who had connected through a carpooling app, were en route to Bentonville, Arkansas, on Friday when their journey was abruptly cut short by the fatal accident.



The collision involved five vehicles, with the victims travelling in an SUV that burst into flames following the impact. Due to the severity of the fire, authorities are relying on DNA testing to confirm the identities of the deceased, NDTV reported.

The victims were identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudevan. According to reports, the crash occurred when a speeding truck rear-ended the SUV, causing it to ignite. The intensity of the fire left the occupants unrecognizable, prompting authorities to rely on DNA fingerprinting and dental records for identification. The identification process has been delayed due to the long weekend in the US. Darshini Vasudevan's parents have appealed to India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, for assistance in expediting the process.

Aryan Orampati and his friend Farooq Shaik were returning to Bentonville after visiting Aryan’s cousin in Dallas. Aryan Orampati, originally from Hyderabad, was the son of Subhash Chandra Reddy, owner of Max Agri Genetics Private Limited. Farooq Shaik, who also hailed from Hyderabad, had been living in Bentonville. He had moved to the US three years ago to pursue his Master’s degree.

Lokesh Palacharla was also headed to Bentonville to reunite with his wife. Darshini Vasudevan, a recent Master’s graduate from the University of Texas, was on her way to visit her uncle in Bentonville. Darshini, who was from Tamil Nadu, had been residing in Frisco, Texas. The carpooling app they used provided crucial information that aided authorities in identifying the victims.