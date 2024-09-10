Sitaram Yechury admitted to AIIMS Delhi, in critical condition

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2024 02:05 PM IST Updated: September 10, 2024 02:11 PM IST
Sitaram Yechury. File Photo: Manorama

New Delhi: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for an acute respiratory tract infection, is in critical condition. He is on respiratory support in the intensive care unit. 

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Central Committee office said in a release on Tuesday.

Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. 

