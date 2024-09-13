2 army personnel killed, 2 injured in encounter in J&K's Kishtwar

PTI
Published: September 13, 2024 10:38 PM IST
Army personnel keep vigil near the site of an encounter between security forces and militants, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Photo: PTI

Jammu: Two army personnel were killed and two injured in an encounter that broke out following a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Naidgham area in Chhatroo belt, police officials said.

There was an exchange of fire between search teams of security forces and hiding terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, they said.

The army said tonight that a joint operation with the police was launched in Chatroo based on intelligence inputs. "A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hours," White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

