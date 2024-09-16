Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad offers Rs 11 lakh to chop off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue

Mumbai: In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

BJP is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state. While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress, Gaikwad told reporters, before announcing the bizarre reward.

"During his recent US visit, Rahul Gandhi talked about ending reservations. It shows the mindset that is inherently opposed to reservations. I will reward anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue with Rs 11 lakh, Gaikwad said. The Congress had defeated Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in elections. Gandhi's comments are the biggest treachery of the people.

"Communities like Marathas, Dhangars and OBCs are fighting for reservation but before that, Gandhi is talking about ending its benefits. Rahul Gandhi used to show the Constitution book and spread fake narrative that the BJP would change it. But it is the Congress that plans to take the country back by 400 years," the MLA said.

However, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support the MLA's remarks. Bawankule distanced the BJP from Gaikwad's comments. "I will not support or endorse Gaikwad's comments. However, we cannot forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect the progress. Rajiv Gandhi had said giving reservations means supporting idiots. Now Rahul Gandhi says he would end reservations," the BJP leader said.

"We will sensitise the SCs, STs and OBCs and inform them about the comments of Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Even Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange should think about it," he said.

Meanwhile, Atul Londhe, spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress, said, "Sanjay Gaikwad does not deserve to live in society and politics. We want to see whether Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis invokes charges of culpable homicide against Gaikwad."

Congress Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Bhai Jagtap said, "I condemn such people and comments. These people have spoiled the politics of the state.''

Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana assembly seat in Vidarbha region, is no stranger to controversies. Last month, a video of a policeman washing the Shiv Sena MLA's car had gone viral on social media. Gaikwad had later explained that the policeman cleaned the vehicle voluntarily after vomiting inside it.

In February, Gaikwad had claimed that he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and has been wearing its tooth around his neck. Soon after, the state Forest department sent the purported tiger tooth for forensic identification and charged Gaikwad under the Wildlife Protection Act.