Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed for reservation remarks: BJP MP's words stir row

Amravati: BJP's Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde has said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed as what he said about reservation was "dangerous". His remark made on Tuesday invited criticism from the opposition parties.

It comes in the wake of Shiv Sena's Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad kicking up a row by announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone chopping off Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system. During his recent visit to the USA, Gandhi told students at Georgetown University that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place," which he said is not the case right now.

Reacting to Gaikwad's statement of chopping off Gandhi's tongue, BJP leader Bonde said at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday, "The language of chopping off tongue is not proper, but what Rahul ji said against reservation is dangerous. Hence, if anyone speaks anything absurd in a foreign country, then rather than chopping off his tongue, it should be singed. It is necessary to certainly singe the tongues of such people - be it Rahul Gandhi, Dnyanesh Maharao or Shyam Manav and people who hurt the feelings of the 'bahujan' and majority," he said.

Maharao, an author, is accused of making derogatory comments on Hindu deities recently, while Manav is an anti-superstition crusader. A video of Bonde's remarks went viral on social media, inviting criticism from the opposition parties. The MP also did not get support from his own party, BJP. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he does not support the statements made by Bonde and Gaikwad against Rahul Gandhi but said the Congress leader should also refrain from giving "anti-India statements" and asked him to clarify his stand on the issue of reservation.

Speaking about these remarks, he said, "I do not support the statements made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP's Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde. They should refrain from making such statements again." Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut condemned the remarks made by BJP-Shiv Sena lawmakers against Gandhi.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy against Gandhi and a threat to his life. He also questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the comments made by Bonde and Gaikwad. He also alleged conspiracy against Gandhi and a threat to his life.

Gaikwad kicked up a row by announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone chopping off Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system, while Bonde said the Congress leader's tongue should be singed.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders and workers staged a sit-in protest outside the Amravati police commissionerate demanding action against Bonde. Amravati MP Balwant Wankhade, Amravati MLA Yashomati Thakur and former minister Sunil Deshmukh along with Congress workers took part in the protest. They demanded that a case be registered against Bonde for his remarks.

Stalin urges Centre to ensure protection for Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed shock over media reports of a 'threat' to Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi and demanded that the Centre act swiftly to ensure his protection.

In a post on X, Stalin said: "Deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader's threat that @RahulGandhi 'will meet the same fate as his grandmother,' and a Shinde Sena MLA's bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats."

"My brother Rahul Gandhi's charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation. The Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy," Stalin, also the chief of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, said.