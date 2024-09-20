Indian embassy official found dead in Washington DC, investigation underway

PTI
Published: September 20, 2024 09:32 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo: Canva

Washington: An Indian embassy official was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the mission premises here, officials here said. Local police and the Secret Service are currently investigating the incident that occurred two days ago, including the possibility of suicide.

With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away on the evening of September 18. We are in touch with all relevant agencies and members of the family to ensure the swift transfer of the mortal remains to India, the Indian Embassy said in a statement on Friday.

Additional details regarding the deceased are not being released out of concern for the family's privacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief, it said, without giving any further details.  

