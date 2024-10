New Delhi: Veteran Tamil actor and former politician Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai late on Monday. According to reports, the actor was rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain.



The 73-year-old is likely to undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday, they said and added that his condition was stable, reported PTI. There has been no official communication from Rajinikanth's family or the hospital yet.

More details are awaited.